Predicted Liverpool XI v Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their good run of form after the two-week international break when they return to action against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Reds will take on Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will head into the match against the Eagles on the back of a 3-1 victory over Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool are favourites against Palace, but the Merseyside outfit do have injury problems.

According to Sky Sports, Egypt international forward Mohamed Salah and Scotland international left-back Andrew Robertson will not play against the Eagles due to ankle injuries, while central defender Joel Matip is likely to miss the match due to a knee problem.

This means that James Milner could start at left-back. Out of contact at the end of the season, the Englishman can operate as a midfielder, winger or full-back, and he has done well at left-back for Liverpool in the past.

With Salah reportedly injured, it opens the door for Belgium international Divock Origi - signed from Lille in the summer of 2014 when current Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was in charge of the Anfield outfit - to make only his fourth start in the Premier League for Liverpool this season.

This is how Liverpool could line up against Palace this weekend: