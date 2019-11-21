Quick links

Predicted Liverpool XI v Crystal Palace

Subhankar Mondal
Sadio Mane of Liverpool (obscured) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) James Milner of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 19, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their good run of form after the two-week international break when they return to action against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Reds will take on Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will head into the match against the Eagles on the back of a 3-1 victory over Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League.

 

Liverpool are favourites against Palace, but the Merseyside outfit do have injury problems.

According to Sky Sports, Egypt international forward Mohamed Salah and Scotland international left-back Andrew Robertson will not play against the Eagles due to ankle injuries, while central defender Joel Matip is likely to miss the match due to a knee problem.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Divock Origi of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on November 02, 2019 in Birmingham, United...

This means that James Milner could start at left-back. Out of contact at the end of the season, the Englishman can operate as a midfielder, winger or full-back, and he has done well at left-back for Liverpool in the past.

With Salah reportedly injured, it opens the door for Belgium international Divock Origi - signed from Lille in the summer of 2014 when current Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was in charge of the Anfield outfit - to make only his fourth start in the Premier League for Liverpool this season.

This is how Liverpool could line up against Palace this weekend:

Liverpool Predicted XI

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

