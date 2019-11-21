How to unlock IV checker in Pokémon Sword and Shield's Battle Tower

Everything you must know about how to unlock the IV Checker in Pokemon Sword and Shield from the Battle Tower.

Despite people threatening to boycott Pokémon Sword and Shield prior to its launch thanks to numerous controversies, the latest instalment in the never-ending series has gone on to become the fastest selling Nintendo Switch title. And for all of you who are enjoying the newest Game Freak entry, this article will help you learn everything you need to know about how to unlock the IV Checker from the Battle Tower.

There are a vast plethora of Pokémon in Sword and Shield despite the reduced Pokedex, and naturally you'll want to check all of their IV levels. You can do this through familiar means, but unlocking the IV Checker isn't an easy task.

POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD: How to get Quick Balls in the Wild Area

How to unlock the IV Checker in Pokémon Sword and Shield

You must reach rank 4 at the Battle Tower to unlock the IV Checker in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

This requires you to first complete the game thanks to it being a post-game feature and attraction. Enter the Battle Tower, approach the counter and select "I Want To Battle" to start your endeavour for unlocking the IV Checker.

Game Freak's Tower can be taken on in Single or Double Battle. While climbing up the tower you will eventually be pitted against the purple-haired champion Leon.

Once you've beaten Leon and his Pokémon, you will be notified at the desk that "the Judge function has been unlocked!" This basically means you've unlocked the ability to check the IV levels of your Pokémon.

How to use the IV Checker in Pokémon in Sword and Shield

Open your Pokémon Box and press + to use the IV Checker in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Below you'll find the corresponding tiers for Individual Values:

No Good - 0

Decent - 1-10

Pretty Good - 11-20

Very Good - 21-29

Fantastic - 30

Best -31

And that's all you need to know about how to unlock and use the IV Checker in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

CHEAT SHEET: Pokémon Sword and Shield Fairy Gym questions and answers

Pokémon Sword and Shield is available on Nintendo Switch.