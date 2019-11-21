Peterborough director warns Burnley and Derby about targeting Ivan Toney

Burnley and Derby County have been linked with Ivan Toney.

Peterborough United director Barry Fry has issued a warning to the likes of Burnley and Derby County, telling Peterborough Today that Ivan Toney will not be going anywhere for a penny less than £8 million.

With 12 goals in 17 games, Toney is one of the most prolific strikers in the Football League right now. The former Newcastle United youngster has been a revelation as part of a thrilling Peterborough front three, finding the net for fun alongside Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison.

As a result, clubs from higher up the English football pyramid have been casting admiring glances towards London Road. The Sun claims that Burnley, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Derby, Middlesbrough and Bristol City are all interested in signing Toney during the January transfer window.

The outspoken Fry, however, has played down speculation that Toney has a £13 million price-tag on his head – but he did admit that the 23-year-old is valued higher than Britt Assombalonga with the rangy forward one day set to become the most expensive export in Peterborough’s history.

“If he did go it would set a record fee for the club which incidentally is £8 million for Assomablonga and then £7.5 million for (Dwight) Gayle when you include the add ons,” said Fry, who also made it clear that Posh are not exactly entertaining offers for their star man.

“But our board love Ivan and he isn’t going anywhere. We might have a problem with Ivan if he gets a whiff of a million pounds a year contract, but he’s a good lad with his feet on the ground and he knows that sort of offer isn’t likely.”

For all of Fry’s protestations, Toney would surely be tempted by the idea of jumping from the third tier to the Premier League should Burnley or Bournemouth come calling in the winter.