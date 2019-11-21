Pablo Hernandez’s response about retiring at Leeds United

Pablo Hernandez has signed a new contract with Leeds United.

Leeds United attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez has suggested to Leeds Live that he could end his career at the club.

Hernandez, who can also operate as a winger, recently signed a new two-year contract with Leeds which will see him stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2022.

The former Valencia and Swansea City star initially joined the Whites on loan from Al-Arabi in 2016 before making the move permanent in 2017.

Hernandez, who is 34 years of age now, has suggested that he could end his career at Leeds, but he has admitted that it is going to be “difficult”.

Hernandez told Leeds Live when asked about finishing his career at Leeds: “Difficult. Always say the same. You never know what happens in football in the future.

“I know I am here until 2022. I will be 37. If I feel good and the club wants me, why not. I don’t think too much into the future.”

Important player for Leeds United

Hernandez is 34 years of age, and it is clear that he is past his time, but the Spaniard remans an important player in head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

The former Swansea star is one of the most creative midfielders in the Championship, and he is going to play a key role in the Whites’ quest to finish in the top two of the league table this season.