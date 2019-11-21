Quick links

Pablo Hernandez’s response about retiring at Leeds United

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United celebrates after he scores his side's equalising goal to make the score 2-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Leeds United at...
Pablo Hernandez has signed a new contract with Leeds United.

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez has suggested to Leeds Live that he could end his career at the club.

Hernandez, who can also operate as a winger, recently signed a new two-year contract with Leeds which will see him stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2022.

The former Valencia and Swansea City star initially joined the Whites on loan from Al-Arabi in 2016 before making the move permanent in 2017.

 

Hernandez, who is 34 years of age now, has suggested that he could end his career at Leeds, but he has admitted that it is going to be “difficult”.

Hernandez told Leeds Live when asked about finishing his career at Leeds: “Difficult. Always say the same. You never know what happens in football in the future.

“I know I am here until 2022. I will be 37. If I feel good and the club wants me, why not. I don’t think too much into the future.”

Important player for Leeds United

Hernandez is 34 years of age, and it is clear that he is past his time, but the Spaniard remans an important player in head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

The former Swansea star is one of the most creative midfielders in the Championship, and he is going to play a key role in the Whites’ quest to finish in the top two of the league table this season.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

