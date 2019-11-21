Pablo Hernandez insists Leeds United did not get tired last term

Leeds United could not quite get over the line in the race for promotion last term.

Pablo Hernandez has told the Telegraph that Leeds United did not get tired last season, like they have been accused.

Leeds led the way for a sizeable chunk of the campaign last term, but simply could not get over the line and crunch time of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side rather stumbled over the line in the regular season, as their form tailed off, and they were unable to recover for the play offs.

Leeds were beaten by Derby County in the play off semi-final last term.

But Hernandez insists that fatigue was not an issue for Leeds, and the squad know exactly what went wrong.

“There is an accusation that we blew up last season,” Hernandez said. “That we got tired, but no, that did not happen.

“I do not think pressure is trying to get promoted. When you play for success, you should enjoy it, you should be motivated, you should be excited. We know what happened, we know the reason for not going to the Premier League, but we also believe it will not happen again.”

Leeds will hope to go one better than last term, and earn promotion this term around.

Bielsa’s men have made a bright start to the campaign, but the Championship is hugely competitive this time around.

Leeds are currently in third place, with only goal difference keeping them out of the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Luton Town.