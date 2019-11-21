Mohamed Elyounoussi says he spoke to Stuart Armstrong about Celtic

Mohamed Elyounoussi joined Celtic from Southampton on loan in the summer transfer window.

Southampton-owned Mohamed Elyounoussi has told The Glasgow Evening Times that Stuart Armstrong spoke highly about Celtic to him.

Elyounoussi, who can operate as a winger or as a forward, joined Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window.

Armstrong was on the books of the Hoops from 2015 until the summer of 2018 when he moved to the Saints for a transfer fee reported by The Glasgow Evening Times to be worth £7 million.

Norway international Elyounoussi, 25, has stated that 27-year-old Scotland international midfielder Armstrong spoke positively about Celtic to him.

Elyounoussi told The Glasgow Evening Times: “I spoke to Stuart, of course, as we’re team-mates at Southampton and he was able to tell me things that I didn’t know about the club.

“He told me so many good things about Celtic. And it was perfect that he sat next to me in the Southampton training-ground dressing room.”

Important player for Celtic

Elyounoussi has struggled to make an impact at Southampton, but the winger is a rejuvenated figure at Celtic and has established himself as an important player in manager Neil Lennon’s team.

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, the 25-year-old Norway international winger has scored seven goals and provided five assists for the Hoops so far this season.