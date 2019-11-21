Quick links

Mohamed Elyounoussi says he spoke to Stuart Armstrong about Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
Joshua King, Omar Elabdellaoui, Tarik Elyounoussi of Norway during training before the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Malta and Norway at Malta Football National Stadium on November 17,...
Mohamed Elyounoussi joined Celtic from Southampton on loan in the summer transfer window.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

Southampton-owned Mohamed Elyounoussi has told The Glasgow Evening Times that Stuart Armstrong spoke highly about Celtic to him.

Elyounoussi, who can operate as a winger or as a forward, joined Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window.

Armstrong was on the books of the Hoops from 2015 until the summer of 2018 when he moved to the Saints for a transfer fee reported by The Glasgow Evening Times to be worth £7 million.

 

Norway international Elyounoussi, 25, has stated that 27-year-old Scotland international midfielder Armstrong spoke positively about Celtic to him.

Elyounoussi told The Glasgow Evening Times: “I spoke to Stuart, of course, as we’re team-mates at Southampton and he was able to tell me things that I didn’t know about the club.

“He told me so many good things about Celtic. And it was perfect that he sat next to me in the Southampton training-ground dressing room.”

Important player for Celtic

Elyounoussi has struggled to make an impact at Southampton, but the winger is a rejuvenated figure at Celtic and has established himself as an important player in manager Neil Lennon’s team.

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, the 25-year-old Norway international winger has scored seven goals and provided five assists for the Hoops so far this season.

Stuart Armstrong of Southampton during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Tuesday 29th October 2019.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

