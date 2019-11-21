Mike Maignan sends emotional tweet about Tottenham landing Nuno Santos

Tottenham have raided Lille for goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the arrival of Jose Mourinho as their new manager on Wednesday morning, and he's already been forming his coaching staff.

Less than 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino's departure, Mourinho's arrival was announced, and he got straight to work ahead of Saturday's game against West Ham United.

That involved getting his coaching staff in place, and whilst the likes of Carlos Lalin, Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra reunite with Mourinho having worked with him at Manchester United, Lille have been raided for other coaches.

Joao Sacramento has left the French club to become Mourinho's assistant, whilst their goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos has also decided to make the move to Tottenham.

Santos, 46, does actually have brief experience of English football having joined Leeds United from Vitoria Setubal back in 1998, but failed to make a single appearance before returning to Portugal with Benfica.

Fans may not be too familiar with Santos, but the man best-placed to give a verdict is Lille's first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan – and he posted an emotional message about his departure last night.

“I do not have the words to say what I feel ... But thank you very much and good luck,” said Maignan, who clearly values Santos and his work highly – and it wouldn't actually be a surprise to see Spurs target him in the future.

J’ai pas les mots pour dire ce que je ressens... Mais merci beaucoup et bonne chance #crazyman pic.twitter.com/Yb2JbrDyMf — Mike Maignan (@mmseize) November 20, 2019

Hugo Lloris is now approaching 33, and finding his true heir has to be a priority. Paulo Gazzaniga may not be that man, and with The Sun claiming that Spurs want Ajax's Andre Onana, they seem to be hunting a stopper.

Maignan is now actually pushing Lloris with the French national team, and has impressed with Lille as a well-rounded goalkeeper with great shot-stopping and reflexes, but also strong distribution having played under Marcelo Bielsa.

The 24-year-old is starting to fulfil his potential with Lille, and if Tottenham do move for a new goalkeeper, Maignan ticks many boxes – especially having worked so closely with new goalkeeping coach Santos.