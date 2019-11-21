Quick links

Martin Keown advises Arsenal to consider appointing Mauricio Pochettino

Arsenal have been tipped to move for Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal have been urged to consider appointing Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Invincibles star Martin Keown, one of Arsenal's team which went the 2003/04 season unbeaten, has recommended the Gunners run the rule over the Argentine.

 

Pochettino was fired by Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening and replaced with Jose Mourinho.

Keown believes Arsenal have a duty to consider Pochettino.

He told The Mail: "There's no need for panic at Arsenal, we are getting close but the people at the top of the club should be considering Pochettino.

"Managers will be looking over their shoulders now. A lot of chairmen will want him. Real Madrid would take him, I think Arsenal would have to look at him."

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies after the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Manchester City and...

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also possible clubs who might take a look at Pochettino.

The German side sacked Niko Kovac earlier this month, despite him leading the club to a 7-2 win over Spurs.

Keown says there is no need for panic yet at Arsenal, but if the Gunners lose to Southampton this weekend, there could be.

Pochettino should be keeping his phone on at all times.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

