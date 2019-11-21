Martin Keown advises Arsenal to consider appointing Mauricio Pochettino

Arsenal have been tipped to move for Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal have been urged to consider appointing Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Invincibles star Martin Keown, one of Arsenal's team which went the 2003/04 season unbeaten, has recommended the Gunners run the rule over the Argentine.

Pochettino was fired by Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening and replaced with Jose Mourinho.

Keown believes Arsenal have a duty to consider Pochettino.

He told The Mail: "There's no need for panic at Arsenal, we are getting close but the people at the top of the club should be considering Pochettino.

"Managers will be looking over their shoulders now. A lot of chairmen will want him. Real Madrid would take him, I think Arsenal would have to look at him."

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also possible clubs who might take a look at Pochettino.

The German side sacked Niko Kovac earlier this month, despite him leading the club to a 7-2 win over Spurs.

Keown says there is no need for panic yet at Arsenal, but if the Gunners lose to Southampton this weekend, there could be.

Pochettino should be keeping his phone on at all times.