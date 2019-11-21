Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Mark Wilson warns Celtic ahead of facing Uche Ikpeazu

Olly Dawes
Mark Wilson of Celtic in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 17, 2011 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic have been warned about striker Uche Ikpeazu.

Mark Wilson of Celtic in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 17, 2011 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Celtic right back Mark Wilson has told the Daily Record that the Bhoys should beware Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu when they meet next month.

With the international break coming to an end, Celtic will be back in action, and now face a crunch period of games ahead of the winter break.

Subscribe

Rangers and Celtic are neck and neck in the title race right now, both sitting on 31 points in the table having each lost a game and drawn a game.

 

The next few games will determine who heads into the winter break on top, though it's worth noting that Rangers were top at that stage last season, only for Celtic to some roaring back.

Celtic face some potentially tricky games in December, with a trip to Hearts, a visit from Aberdeen, a trip to St Mirren and then an Old Firm derby with Rangers.

Now, former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has offered predictions for Celtic's upcoming games, and believes the trip to Hearts may be a particularly tough one.

Scott Brown of Celtic reacts at full time towards Uche Ikpeazu of Hearts during the William Hill Scottish Cup final between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25, 2019...

Wilson warned Celtic about the impact of striker Uche Ikpeazu, believing Hearts will attempt to give Celtic a tough game by playing direct to the powerhouse forward.

“Hearts raise their game for the Old Firm and we don’t know who will be in charge. I expect them to play direct to Uche Ikpeazu and if they are to drop points in December then this could be the night,” said Wilson.

Neil Lennon should be well aware of Ikpeazu given that West London Sport reported recently that Celtic want to sign him in January – and whilst Celtic may be preparing for his physical style, it could also be an audition for a possible move.

Uche Ikpeazu of Heart of Midlothian celebrates at the final whistle as hearts beat Inverness 3-0 during the Scottish Cup Semi Final between Heart of Midlothian and Inverness Caledonian...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch