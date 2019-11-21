Mark Wilson warns Celtic ahead of facing Uche Ikpeazu

Celtic have been warned about striker Uche Ikpeazu.

Former Celtic right back Mark Wilson has told the Daily Record that the Bhoys should beware Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu when they meet next month.

With the international break coming to an end, Celtic will be back in action, and now face a crunch period of games ahead of the winter break.

Rangers and Celtic are neck and neck in the title race right now, both sitting on 31 points in the table having each lost a game and drawn a game.

The next few games will determine who heads into the winter break on top, though it's worth noting that Rangers were top at that stage last season, only for Celtic to some roaring back.

Celtic face some potentially tricky games in December, with a trip to Hearts, a visit from Aberdeen, a trip to St Mirren and then an Old Firm derby with Rangers.

Now, former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has offered predictions for Celtic's upcoming games, and believes the trip to Hearts may be a particularly tough one.

Wilson warned Celtic about the impact of striker Uche Ikpeazu, believing Hearts will attempt to give Celtic a tough game by playing direct to the powerhouse forward.

“Hearts raise their game for the Old Firm and we don’t know who will be in charge. I expect them to play direct to Uche Ikpeazu and if they are to drop points in December then this could be the night,” said Wilson.

Neil Lennon should be well aware of Ikpeazu given that West London Sport reported recently that Celtic want to sign him in January – and whilst Celtic may be preparing for his physical style, it could also be an audition for a possible move.