Marcelo Bielsa provides Eddie Nketiah injury update

Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah, on loan from Arsenal, is currently on the sidelines.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that Arsenal-owned striker Eddie Nketiah will not be ready for the match against Luton Town this weekend.

The Whites will take on Luton away from home in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Nketiah, signed on loan from Premier League club in the summer transfer window, is on the sidelines at the moment with a lower abdomen issue.

The 20-year-old striker has yet to start a match in the Championship for the Whites, and it seems that the England Under-21 international will have to wait for a bit more to do so.

Leeds head coach Bielsa has said that although the youngster is training now, he is not ready to play in a competitive fixture.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton are doubtful, while Adam Forshaw is out with a hip problem.

Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "We don't know if Cooper is going to play yet. Dallas and Cooper are healthy but we will have to see. Nketiah is not ready yet, but next week he will start working with the group."

When asked about a potential return date for Nketiah, Bielsa said: "He is training. It’s different when you train to when you train with the group and after it is necessary to consider the time he was without training. For instance, Dallas played on Saturday, five days ago and Cooper 12 days ago.

"So there are different situations between Dallas and Cooper. After Eddie starts to train with the group, he will be ready to compete.

"One thing is being healthy and another being ready to compete. It is necessary to consider the time he was without training."

Leeds are third in the Championship table at the moment with 31 points from 16 matches, just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.