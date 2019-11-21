Marcelo Bielsa accepts blame for Izzy Brown's failed Leeds spell

Brown will face Leeds United with his latest loan club, Luton Town, this weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa has accepted the blame for Izzy Brown's failed spell at Leeds United.

Brown played just 11 minutes of competitive football while on loan to Leeds from Chelsea last season.

But the winger has fared far better at Luton Town, the Whites' next opponents - assisting six goals in 15 appearances.

Brown arrived at Leeds injured, and was not considered for first-team fixtures until six months later.

And speaking via the Yorkshire club's official Twitter page earlier, Bielsa stated his belief that things could have been different had the 22-year-old returned for a second Leeds spell.

"I am very happy for him, because he is a player who was with us and he showed very good behaviour," said the Argentine when asked about facing Brown at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. "He is showing a level that he didn’t show with us - I consider this a mistake of mine. I am sure that Luton can give him something that I couldn’t.

"In Luton he is able to compete to play matches and we couldn’t give him that.

"After, you can see this in a different way, if we could have counted on him for one more year, maybe we could have got another version of him.

"In Luton, he arrived healthy and recovered and we needed six months where he couldn’t work properly.

"But I don’t want you to take credit from him or the people who are with him now, because another staff has achieved the best from him."

Leeds effectively replaced Brown with Helder Costa, who arrived on a season-long loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers that will become permanent next summer.

But the Costa has found it tough to get going at Elland Road, scoring or assisting just three goals in 18 appearances.