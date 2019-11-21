Manuel Pellegrini provides triple fitness update for West Ham United

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has come under increasing pressure at the London Stadium.

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has told Football London that Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere and Michail Antonio will all be in their squad to on Saturday.

West Ham take on Tottenham Hotspur in two days’ time, in what looks like a huge game for Pellegrini.

The Hammers have been in woeful form over recent weeks, and they have sunk all the way down to 16th place in the Premier League table.

Another defeat could spell disaster for Pellegrini, with the Chilean boss now under serious pressure.

West Ham have suffered badly with injuries in recent weeks, with key players unavailable, and their form has taken a turn for the worse.

But the international break has come at a good time, as it has allowed West Ham’s unavailable players to recover.

“They worked the whole week without problem and will be involved in the squad list for Saturday,” Pellegrini said about Antonio, Wilshere and Noble.

Noble arguably has the best chance of starting for West Ham out of the returning trio, as his combative streak could be needed against Spurs.

Tottenham go into the game with Jose Mourinho in charge for the first time, and his appointment is expected to spark a reaction from Spurs’s players.

West Ham will surely need to be at their best to claim the three points, and having a number of key players back will help to boost their chances of victory.