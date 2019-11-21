Quick links

Lukasz Fabianski's latest comments look worrying for West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on August 23, 2018 in Romford, England.
West Ham United have struggled without Lukasz Fabianski in their starting line-up.

15th December 2018, Craven Cottage, London, England; EPL Premier League football, Fulham versus West Ham United; Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham United celebrates towards the West...

Lukasz Fabianski has suggested in the London Evening Standard that he is still some way off returning for West Ham United, which will surely be a concern for supporters.

Fabianski’s injury has coincided with a terrible run of form for West Ham, with Roberto failing to impress.

There were hopes that the Polish stopper would have made progress with his recovery after the most recent international break.

However, Fabianski has suggested that Roberto will be starting in West Ham’s coming games, and has asked Hammers fans to support the back-up goalkeeper.

 

“In Roberto’s case, I think he is really trying his best to help the team,” Fabianski said. “Our position is a difficult one because you are always under the spotlight. I am sure he will be an important part of the team in the coming games.

“From the moment the referee blows the whistle until the last moment, as a fan, as a teammate, we should be right there for the team to support them for the 90 minutes and help in some way by creating an atmosphere that can raise your game. That is what I hope to see from the supporters in the coming games. They have an important part to play.”

Fabianski suggesting that Roberto is still set for another run of games in West Ham’s team has to be a worry at the London Stadium.

Roberto replaces the injured Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham United during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on September 28, 2019 in...

The Spaniard has quite literally punched the ball into his own net, and looks way off the quality required to play in the Premier League.

Roberto is under big pressure to improve, as West Ham have tumbled all the way down to 16th place in the Premier League table, as a result of their poor form.

The Hammers are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Tottenham Hotspur.

