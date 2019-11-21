Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson says Barcelona’s Jordi Alba world’s best left-back

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool and Barcelona’s Jordi Alba are two of the best left-backs in the world.

Robertson has been in superb form for Liverpool for a while now and is one of the best left-backs in the world.

The 25-year-old Scotland international is very good going on the attack and in defence, and he has been a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s side that finished second in the Premier League and won the Champions League last season.

The former Hull City star is playing well at the moment, with the Reds currently at the top of the league table.

However, Robertson believes that it is Barcelona and Spain international star Alba, and not him, who is the best left-back on the planet.

Sport quotes Robertson as saying: “For me, the best left-back in the world is Jordi Alba.”

World’s best left-back?

Alba has been on the books of Barcelona since 2012 and has consistently played well over the years for the Blaugrana.

The former Valencia star remains at the top of his game, and given that he is 30 years of age, the left-back - who has a release clause of €500 million (£428.38m) in his Barcelona contract, as reported by BBC Sport - can still go strong for a new more years.