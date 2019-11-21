Lille star raves about Tottenham's new coaches and makes Luis Campos claim

Jose Mourinho has brought Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos to the Premier League as part of his new-look Spurs staff.

Lille defender Jose Fonte is not surprised to learn that Tottenham Hotspur are planning to raid the Ligue 1 outfit again for their world-renowned sporting director Luis Campos, speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (21 November, 10am).

The channel tunnel has been rather busy in the last 48 hours with the path from Lille to London becoming increasingly well worn. Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos have already left the Ligue 1 runners-up to form part of Jose Mourinho’s new-look backroom staff at Spurs, the former becoming his new assistant while the latter has been named as the club’s goalkeeping coach.

According to ESPN, Campos is now set to follow in their footsteps. An esteemed talent-spotter who inspired Monaco’s charge to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017 by bringing the likes of Bernardo Silva, Fabinho and Benjamin Mendy to the principality, Campos is expected to link up with his close friend Mourinho in the English capital.

Not that former Southampton and West Ham defender Fonte is surprised by the speculation.

“He’s done such an amazing job so it doesn’t surprise me. He’s a talented sporting director, he finds the best talent around the world and can turn these young talents into big, big profits. He has a great system of scouring,” Fonte said.

“He has a great relationship with Mourinho so I can see him working with him. It will be difficult to lose such a great talent but we’ll see what develops.

“Most definitely (Tottenham fans should be excited). Everyone needs a good sporting director and he’s one of the best in the world.”

Fonte, who enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career at Lille in 2018/19, also paid tribute to Sacramento and Santos for their sterling work behind the scenes at the Stade Pierre Mauroy while adding, with a hint of humour, that he hopes Campos will be the last to leave.

“They’re killing us! I’m tired of losing all the best players, all the best staff,” he added.

“(Sacramento) is an amazing young coach, he does the tactical side of things here and he’s very talented. It’s a big loss for us for sure.

“The goalkeeping coach (Santos) is one of the best I’ve seen. He’s done an amazing job with our goalkeeper, who was one of the best in the league last year.”