Quick links

Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur

Championship

Leeds fans have their say on Jack Clarke after Mourinho's Tottenham appointment

Dan Coombs
Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United youngster has had a tough season.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke has not had a good season so far.

After clinching a big move to Tottenham in the summer he was loaned back to Leeds, and has not played a single Championship game.

It had raised the possibility he could be recalled by Spurs, for Mauricio Pochettino to possibly take a closer look at him.

 

Pochettino has now been sacked and replaced with Jose Mourinho - a manager with a mixed record of developing young players.

This is unlikely to be good news for Clarke's immediate future.

Leeds fans have been discussing his predicament on Twitter...

The most likely solution is that Clarke ends the season on loan at another club.

He needs to get out of Leeds, but Tottenham won't be able to offer him much either.

Clarke is best off trying to get minutes on loan at another team, building his confidence, before trying to impress Jose in pre-season. It won't be easy.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch