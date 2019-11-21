Leeds fans have their say on Jack Clarke after Mourinho's Tottenham appointment

Leeds United youngster has had a tough season.

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke has not had a good season so far.

After clinching a big move to Tottenham in the summer he was loaned back to Leeds, and has not played a single Championship game.

It had raised the possibility he could be recalled by Spurs, for Mauricio Pochettino to possibly take a closer look at him.

Pochettino has now been sacked and replaced with Jose Mourinho - a manager with a mixed record of developing young players.

This is unlikely to be good news for Clarke's immediate future.

Leeds fans have been discussing his predicament on Twitter...

Feel sorry for Jack Clarke.. Has gone from working under Bielsa to potentially working under Poch who idolises from Bielsea to working under Jose who is past his sell by date.. In before Loan to Birmingham in January for Jack.. #LUFC — ROSSii (@MrROSSii1990) November 20, 2019

Jack Clarke in January when he gets recalled back to Spurs and sees Jose #lufc pic.twitter.com/tmZSugTduo — Jake Hardcastle (@Jake_Hardcastle) November 20, 2019

Well... That's Jack Clarke staying . Poor lad won't see the spurs pitch let alone stand on it whilst ever Jose is around. #lufc #mot — Tom (@Tommeh_7) November 20, 2019

RIP Jack Clarke’s career at Spurs #lufc — Ben (@Ben_Paul) November 20, 2019

Jack Clarke might as well get another club no way mourinho will be playing any young lads at spurs he’ll be wanted to spend 50 mill on each new player #thfc #lufc — Kev Cressey (@kevincressey) November 20, 2019

No point jack Clarke going back to spurs now Mourinho is there more likely to play under Bielsa than him #lufc — Gotobed (@GotobedJ) November 20, 2019

I'm hoping Jose Mouronho's appointment at Spurs means Jack Clarke staying on loan at #LUFC for the rest of the season. — Kevin Moore (@keeevvviiin) November 20, 2019

The most likely solution is that Clarke ends the season on loan at another club.

He needs to get out of Leeds, but Tottenham won't be able to offer him much either.

Clarke is best off trying to get minutes on loan at another team, building his confidence, before trying to impress Jose in pre-season. It won't be easy.