Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Kyle Walker-Peters and Paulo Gazzaniga react to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham sacking

John Verrall
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur players have been quick to wish Mauricio Pochettino well following his departure.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Kyle Walker-Peters has joined the Tottenham Hotspur stars to wish Mauricio Pochettino well, despite being consistently overlooked this term.

Pochettino left Tottenham on Tuesday, and the news of his departure came as a shock to many.

 

There have been some suggestions in the Daily Mail that Pochettino’s relationship with some of Tottenham’s players became strained towards the end of his time at the club.

However, Walker-Peters only had positive words for Pochettino, despite his lack of game time this term.

Spurs have struggled badly to find a right-back this season, but Pochettino always seemed to have a reluctance to use Walker-Peters.

Even though the youngster did start the campaign as Spurs’s first choice in the position he was unable to hold down his spot in the starting line-up, and has not been in a match day squad in the Premier League since August.

Pochettino had plenty of chances to use Walker-Peters across a number of seasons, but it was rare that the youngster was given a chance.

Even so, Walker-Peters joined a number of his Tottenham teammates in wishing Pochettino well on social media.

Paulo Gazzaniga also came out on Twitter and wrote a message to the Argentine boss who brought him to Hotspur Way.

Gazzaniga looks set to start in Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge of Tottenham at the weekend, but whether he will turn to Walker-Peters remains to be seen.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch