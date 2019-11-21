Kyle Walker-Peters and Paulo Gazzaniga react to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham sacking

Tottenham Hotspur players have been quick to wish Mauricio Pochettino well following his departure.

Kyle Walker-Peters has joined the Tottenham Hotspur stars to wish Mauricio Pochettino well, despite being consistently overlooked this term.

Pochettino left Tottenham on Tuesday, and the news of his departure came as a shock to many.

There have been some suggestions in the Daily Mail that Pochettino’s relationship with some of Tottenham’s players became strained towards the end of his time at the club.

However, Walker-Peters only had positive words for Pochettino, despite his lack of game time this term.

It’s been an honour to have had the opportunity to play under one of the best managers in world football. Thank you for everything you, Jesus, Miguel and Toni have done for me, I will be forever grateful. I wish you nothing but success in your future. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/c0LM4h32fA — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) November 20, 2019

Spurs have struggled badly to find a right-back this season, but Pochettino always seemed to have a reluctance to use Walker-Peters.

Even though the youngster did start the campaign as Spurs’s first choice in the position he was unable to hold down his spot in the starting line-up, and has not been in a match day squad in the Premier League since August.

Pochettino had plenty of chances to use Walker-Peters across a number of seasons, but it was rare that the youngster was given a chance.

Even so, Walker-Peters joined a number of his Tottenham teammates in wishing Pochettino well on social media.

Paulo Gazzaniga also came out on Twitter and wrote a message to the Argentine boss who brought him to Hotspur Way.

Por siempre agradecido por su confianza y por lo mucho que aprendí de ustedes dentro y fuera de la cancha. Les deseo siempre lo mejor.

Thank you for your confidence and for all I’ve learned from you on and off the pitch. I wish you always the best Mauricio, Toni, Miguel and Jesus pic.twitter.com/T3pOhXDxD4 — Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) November 20, 2019

Gazzaniga looks set to start in Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge of Tottenham at the weekend, but whether he will turn to Walker-Peters remains to be seen.