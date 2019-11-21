Jose Mourinho responds to previous Tottenham Hotspur comments and Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is now in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has given a blunt response when asked about the comments he made about the North London club when he was in charge of Chelsea, as quoted in Football.London.

Mourinho, who has recently been appointed as the new Tottenham manager, was in charge of Chelsea first from 2004 until 2007 and then from 2013 until 2015.

The Daily Mail has quoted Mourinho as saying in March 2015 that he was approached by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to take charge of the club back in September 2007.

The former Real Madrid coach said, as quoted in The Daily Mail, that he could not go to Spurs due to a clause in his contract with Chelsea, and added that he would not take the managerial role at Spurs due to his love for the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Mourinho has responded to those controversial comments he made about Tottenham, and he has also responded when asked if he is still Mr. Chelsea.

Mourinho told Football.London when asked about the comments he made about Tottenham in 2015: “Yes, that was before I was sacked!”

When asked if he is still Mr. Chelsea, the Portuguese said: “I think I am Mr. Porto and Mr. Real Madrid and other clubs as well, I am whatever club I am at. I wear the pyjamas of the club and sleep in them. I am a club man, but I am a many club man.”

Tottenham will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League.