Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Jordan Jones pictured back in Rangers training - nearly two months late

The summer Rangers recruit has been absent since Steven Gerrard's side lost the season's first Old Firm at Ibrox.

Jordan Jones has resumed training with Rangers - nearly three months after he suffered a knee injury in the season's first Old Firm at Ibrox.

Jones - whose injury was caused by a challenge he made on Celtic's Moritz Bauer, for which the winger was sent off - was initially expected to miss around a month of football.

 

But his whereabouts had remained a mystery until Thursday, when he was pictured back at Rangers' Hummel Training Centre, on Instagram.

Jones posted the following image earlier:

Luckily, Rangers have coped largely well in the absence of a player whose Rangers career had started encouragingly.

A free transfer recruit from Kilmarnock in the summer transfer window, the Northern Ireland international assisted two goals in his first 10 outings for Steven Gerrard's side.

Since his injury, Rangers have re-signed Ryan Kent on a permanent deal from Liverpool, while Sheyi Ojo has also made a positive impression in Jones's position, limiting the need for the latter to be rushed back to action. 

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

