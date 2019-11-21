Jetro Willems shares Georginio Wijnaldum advice regarding Newcastle United move

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Jetro Willems of Newcastle United are Netherlands international teammates.

Jetro Willems has said that Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum advised him to go to Newcastle United, as quoted in Fcupdate.nl.

Willems joined Newcastle on loan from German club Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old left-back has said that former Newcastle midfielder Wijnaldum spoke highly of the Magpies.

The 29-year-old, who plays with Willems for the Netherlands national football team, was on the books of the Magpies for the 2015-16 season before he moved to Premier League club Liverpool for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25 million.

Fcupdate.nl quotes Willems as saying: “I spoke to Gini and he told me about Newcastle. He said, ‘Believe me, Jetro. Go to Newcastle.

“A good city, warm people. A great atmosphere. Just do your thing and it’ll be fine’. I trusted [him].”

Stats

Willems has made eight starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, so far this campaign, Wijnaldum has scored one in 12 Premier League matches, and has scored one goal in four Champions League appearances for Liverpool.