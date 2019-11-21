Jamie Carragher urges Jurgen Klopp to put entire focus on English Premier League

The Liverpool legend is keen for the Anfield boss to prioritise their title challenge above all else.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to heavily rotate his team in upcoming League Cup and FA Cup matches, speaking to The Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool find themselves in an incredibly strong position in the Premier League, currently red hot favourites to take the title next May.

However, there's a long way to go yet and Carragher is concerned that Klopp's squad could be stretched and that injuries to key players could play their part.

Recalling a problem picked up by Dejan Lovren last season, the pundit believes the Reds boss should even consider not fielding any of his first team in upcoming cup clashes.

As quoted by The Liverpool Echo, the club legend said: "If you remember last year Jurgen Klopp played a really weakened team at Wolves in the FA Cup, but he played Dejan Lovren. And Lovren pulled his hamstring after five minutes. For me I was angry that Lovren played.

"Klopp is already a legendary figure at Liverpool Football Club for delivering the European Cup but if he wins the league, you're talking about Shankly, Paisley levels then.

"He would be the man who brings the league back to Anfield. Winning the FA Cup or League Cup will not make any difference to Jurgen Klopp."

With a Carabao Cup quarter-final taking place in the same week as the Club World Cup, Klopp certainly has big squad decisions to make.

Carragher is right to suggest that Liverpool's start to the season has put them on the brink of history. Fans crave the league title like no other trophy.

An injury to a big player such as Sadio Mane or Virgil van Dijk in a less meaningful game could prove critical.

There's obviously going to be a focus on the Champions League too, but when it comes down to massive team calls as the fixtures come thick and fast, then Klopp simply has to prioritise the domestic top-flight over anything else.