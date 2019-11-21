Izzy Brown suggests lacking confidence at Leeds United

Izzy Brown, now on loan at Luton Town from Chelsea, was at Leeds United last season.

Chelsea-owned youngster Izzy Brown has suggested to Football.London that he lacked confidence at Leeds United last season.

Brown, who can operate as an attacking midfielder, forward or winger, spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Leeds in the Championship in England from Premier League outfit Chelsea.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman was able to play just 11 minutes in the Championship for the Whites last season.

The youngster had injury and fitness issues throughout his time at Elland Road, but he has regained his confidence during his loan spell at Luton Town this season.

According to WhoScored, Brown has provided five assists in 12 Championship appearances for Luton so far this season.

The Chelsea-owned attacker has recovered from a minor hamstring injury that he recently picked up, and is ready to face his former loan club Leeds for Luton in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Brown has suggested that he lacked confidence at Leeds last season.

Brown told Football.London: “When you’re injured you do really doubt yourself. You think, ‘Will I get back to being as good or better than I was before?’

“It kept playing on my mind because people say you lose 10% once you do your ACL and you lose your speed and awareness and I was thinking, ‘No I don’t want that to happen to me’.

“This season I am starting to gain confidence, getting assists and playing well and that’s what I want to do. I need to add goals to my game, other than that the confidence is back.”