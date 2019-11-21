Quick links

Sunderland

Bahlul Mustafazade responds when asked about Sunderland move

Sunderland have been linked with defender Bahlul Mustafazade.

Sabah defender Bahlul Mustafazade has told Azerisport that whilst he can't confirm Sunderland's interest, he is keen to move abroad.

Mustafazade, 22, had shown real promise with Gabala last season, and that resulted in major interest in his signature – including from Celtic.

The centre back was invited for a trial at Celtic in April, as reported by the Daily Record, with the Bhoys interested in signing the relatively unknown centre back.

 

No move materialised with Celtic, but Mustafazade did move on, leaving Gabala for fellow Azerbaijani side Sabah in a strange move.

They finished seventh in the Azerbaijan Premier League last season, but Mustafazade is already attracting interest just months after making his move.

Earlier this month, Azerisport reported that Sunderland had entered talks to sign Mustafazade, with Phil Parkinson seemingly keen to bring him to Wearside.

Mustafazade was coy at the time, suggesting he couldn't talk about the rumours, and he's stuck with that stance this week when asked about joining Sunderland in January, claiming he can't name which club wants to sign him – but he does want to move abroad if there is an option to do so.

“Of course. I really want to,” said Mustafazade. “I can’t name specifically which club. They did not say anything to me, there was no official proposal. But for development it is necessary to speak abroad. I am aware of this. If there is such an option, then it must be considered,” he added.

