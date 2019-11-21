Howard Wilkinson still has no regrets over Leeds selling Cantona

Howard Wilkinson was Leeds United boss when the Frenchman was sold.

Leeds United's title triumph in 1991/92 saw manager Howard Wilkinson write his name in football history.

He remains the last English manager to win the top flight title, and he has been reflecting on the triumph.

In a fascinating piece for Coaches Voice, Wilkinson admits Leeds perhaps won the title 'too early' and were not prepared for what might come next.

The Whites also soon sold French forward Eric Cantona, who went on to inspire Manchester United to the next two consecutive league titles.

Despite the way this panned out, Wilkinson insists he has no regrets over selling the controversial forward.

Wilkinson said: "I’d seen him play for France’s Under-21s and knew he was a good player. So when I found out he was looking for a club in England, I rang Gerard Houllier and Michel Platini, who was the French manager at the time. They confirmed it: “Yes, he’s a great player… but he’s also a loose cannon.”

"Anyhow, I met him. He came over well and we took him on loan. He started seven games in our title-winning season.

"In his second season we were going through a difficult period, away from home especially. One Saturday morning, I left him out of a game at QPR. He decided to leave the hotel and go home.

"After that… well, let’s just say it was better that he left the club."

Wilkinson clearly has no regrets, even if Cantona's eventual choice of club did not work out in any way to Leeds benefit.

He lasted as Leeds manager until 1996, and went on to be England caretaker boss and have a short lived spell at Sunderland.