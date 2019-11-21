Google Stadia: Gamers react to ‘gender neutral’ controller

Gamers have reacted to the supposedly 'gender neutral' controller of Google Stadia.

Google Stadia launched on November 19th for those eager enough to see the self-proclaimed revolution in gaming before anyone else, and it's safe to say that so far it has been a disaster. Kotaku's Jason Schreier has said on Twitter that it's been a monumental flop, and this is unlikely to change in the near future despite the system's controller being dubbed 'gender neutral'.

There have been various negative reports about Google Stadia and its shocking input lag, and this - plus other issues - have resulted in accusations from websites such as 9to5google that Google are "blatantly lying about the quality of Stadia's games".

However, away from all that controversy, the 'gender neutral' term to describe the platform's controller is another aspect of the service that has left a number of on-looking gamers dumbfounded.

GOOGLE STADIA: Gamers react to its horribly bad input lag

Google say Stadia's controller is 'gender neutral'

Google has said that the Wasabi colour of their controller is "super gender neutral".

The Google VP and Head of Stadia, Phil Harrison, has told CNN Business (via Bounding Into Comics) that the Google Stadia controller design is less masculine than competitors'.

Harrison said:

"Some of our historical competitors in the console space have been a bit more masculine and a bit more mechanical in their approach."

To contribute to Google's proclamation that Stadia's controller is more accessible for both men and women, the controller's director of design, Isabelle Olsson, added that its Wasabi colour further assists in making it universally appealing.

Olsson said:

"Both men and women gravitated towards this color. It ended up being super gender neutral but still very expressive. It's really hard to find colors like that."

CNN also claimed via themselves that the controller is easier to grip and handle for small hands. They concluded their piece by suggesting that success for Stadia could push its competitors to adopt the less masculine approach.

There's nothing technically wrong with the above quotes from Google, but it's an interesting approach to appeal to gamers as Microsoft have sold numerous colours for their controller in the past to appeal to men, women and the LGBT community.

Plus, Sony and Microsoft's controllers are both revered with neither of them having been cited as problematic by mass communities of women or men.

Regardless of whether the controller is truly 'gender neutral' or not, there are more pressing issues with Stadia that are putting men and women off as they continue to cling tightly to Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC services such as Steam.

Gamers react to Google Stadia's 'gender neutral' controller

Gamers have reacted to the suggestion that Google Stadia's controller is more 'gender neutral' than its competitors'.

YouTuber Dark Titan Enterprises has uploaded a response in which she says that the problem with Google Stadia's controller being marketed as 'gender neutral' is that the comments criticise the other gender in hope of appealing to the "underappreciated".

She further goes on to say that she's never felt "underappreciated" as a female gamer and that Stadia's marketing is too extreme of an effort to appeal to one audience. According to her, it would have been better had Google worded their marketing differently.

The comments for the YouTube video show dismay at how out of touch Google is with gamers, and this sentiment has been echoed on Twitter.

STAR WARS JEDI FALLEN ORDER: Will there be DLC

What the fuck is "Gender-Neutral" game controllers supposed to mean?



Game controllers do not have genders.

Men and women have been playing video games for decades.



What are these staff members working on Google Stadia trying to pull? — Dark November Hero (@Great_Dark_Hero) November 18, 2019

Shove off #GoogleStadia with your "gender neutral" shit — Bambae (@EloquentBambi) November 21, 2019

google stadia be making "gender neutral controllers" to catch clout even though every fucking controller is gender neutral — Charlotte (@sandcatte) November 21, 2019

You could call that controller gender neutral all you want, i'm still not buying a Google Stadia lol — SuperGamer61499 (@SuperGamer61499) November 20, 2019

2019: Google Stadia invents gender-neutral controllers



Controllers in 2018: pic.twitter.com/LLbRyc124U — Natália Zilio (@nARTizilda) November 21, 2019

Welcome to clown world welcome to hell honk honk what's next gender-neutral Stadia & like RGE I'm looking forward to Stadia flopping hard if games going streaming only I will buy the classics,my favorite games,indie games,DRM free games & any other non-streaming games including — DragonLord (@DragonL78454211) November 18, 2019

Since when did Controllers have a gender? — Pope Of The Waffles (@PopeWaffles) November 18, 2019