Fraser Forster lauds the coaching ability of Celtic's Stevie Woods

The Celtic goalkeeper is massively enjoying being back at the club.

Celtic loan player Fraser Forster has gushed about the impact that goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods is having on his game this season, The Scottish Sun report.

Forster's return to the Hoops has been one of Neil Lennon's big signing success so far in 2019, with the shot-stopper earning praise for his performances in European competition.

It's been reminiscent of his spell at the Hoops prior to an English Premier League switch.

During that period it was also Woods who helped him develop and progress as a goalkeeper.

Now, after helping him reach peak form again, Forster has the qualities of the long-serving Celtic man, calling him one of the best coaches he's worked with throughout his career.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "I am working with a great goalkeeping coach in Stevie Woods.

“I just love being here, I just enjoy it. Stevie understands players. His sessions are great but I think he understands the mental side of the game too. He knows what makes each player tick. He’s worked with some incredible keepers during his time here.

“He has a fantastic record. He just knows how to get the best out of the players he’s working with — and he’s definitely up there with the best I have worked with."

Unsung hero

It's not often that backroom staff get such a public display of support from footballers. Managers are often praised, with special mention given to more prominent first-team coaches on occasion.

Goalkeeping coaches though rarely get their moment in the spotlight. Forster has made sure the unsung Celtic gets his dues for the role he's played in recapturing his form.

Whatever they're doing on the training pitch is certainly working and it appears to be making the former England international as happy as can be following his loan switch.

Whether it results in him making a permanent switch north remains to be seen, but it seems clear that his relationship with Woods could play a critical role in that decision.