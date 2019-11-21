Fans of Leeds and other clubs react after Andy Foster confirms move to Whites academy from Middlesbrough

Foster has left his job at Middlesbrough to take up a similar position at Leeds United.

Fans of Leeds United - and other clubs - are saying positive things about the Whites' latest recruit.

Until then of Middlesbrough, Andy Foster confirmed his appointment as head of academy coaching at Leeds on Wednesday.

It had previously been reported that Foster would be taking on the role vacated by the former Leeds striker, Richard Cresswell, earlier this year.

And in a tweet congratulating him on his move, he wrote:

Thanks Dean. Ryan - I’m the new Head of Coaching for the Academy. — Andy Foster (@AndyFoster07) November 20, 2019

This is what has been made of Foster's move on Twitter...

Great coach but above all top guy . The academy will be a lot better for @AndyFoster07 being in charge kids will love him — kevdon (@kevdon40) November 20, 2019

My gaffer not too long ago. Really decent bloke and knows the game! — - (@elyouefsey) November 20, 2019

Good appointment that — Jim Marsden (@jimbobm52) November 20, 2019

Good appointment, remember doing the FA youth award with him several years ago. — JT1919 (@JohnmjtJt1919) November 20, 2019

Know Andy from years ago. Top bloke. Good appointment. — Jim Hepworth (@PE_MrHepworth) November 20, 2019

Buzzing that we've finally sorted that, could be exactly what the young uns like Edmondson need — Leeds warrior (@WarriorLeeds) November 20, 2019

Good appointment — Weststand Waccoe (@manilvablanco) November 20, 2019

According to his Linkedin page, which he has yet to update, Foster has spent the past two-and-a-half-years doing the same job for Middlesbrough.

His arrival there coincided with Victor Orta's exit as Middlesbrough's director of football, with the Spaniard joining Leeds shortly afterwards.

Before Boro, Foster worked for the Football Association as a national coach developer.

He is already being followed on Twitter by the Leeds Under-23-team coach, Darren Arnott.

The Whites' U23s are the reigning Professional Development League national champions - a feat their U18s achieved the previous year.