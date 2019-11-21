Quick links

Fans of Leeds and other clubs react after Andy Foster confirms move to Whites academy from Middlesbrough

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Foster has left his job at Middlesbrough to take up a similar position at Leeds United.

Fans of Leeds United - and other clubs - are saying positive things about the Whites' latest recruit.

Until then of Middlesbrough, Andy Foster confirmed his appointment as head of academy coaching at Leeds on Wednesday.

 

It had previously been reported that Foster would be taking on the role vacated by the former Leeds striker, Richard Cresswell, earlier this year.

And in a tweet congratulating him on his move, he wrote:

According to his Linkedin page, which he has yet to update, Foster has spent the past two-and-a-half-years doing the same job for Middlesbrough.

His arrival there coincided with Victor Orta's exit as Middlesbrough's director of football, with the Spaniard joining Leeds shortly afterwards.

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta waves to fans before the match

Before Boro, Foster worked for the Football Association as a national coach developer.

He is already being followed on Twitter by the Leeds Under-23-team coach, Darren Arnott.

The Whites' U23s are the reigning Professional Development League national champions - a feat their U18s achieved the previous year.

