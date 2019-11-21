Every Christmas film on Amazon Prime UK 2019 with ratings and trailers

What is the best Christmas film ever made? Well, whatever your choice, fortunately Amazon Prime UK has got you covered.

At this time of year, there's simply no beating a cup of tea in front of the TV with a film to fill you with festive cheer.

It's even better when you don't have to head out and pick them up; they're there, available to stream at any given moment.Thanks, Amazon Prime!

Here's a list of all the Christmas movies on the platform so you can draw up a shortlist to watch over the festive period.

One of the greatest Christmas films of all time! Love is portrayed in every way possible in this bubbly Christmas rom-com with a cast deep in super celebs.

"Iris is in love with a man who is about to marry another woman. Across the globe, Amanda realises the man she lives with has been unfaithful.

Two women who have never met and live 6000 miles apart, find themselves in the exact same place. They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday."

Deck the Halls (5 stars)

"This holiday comedy is centred around two neighbours in a small New England town who go to war when one of them decides to decorate his house with so many Christmas lights that they are visible from space.

The neighbourhood is turned upside down as the families try to discover the true meaning of Christmas."

"Bill Murray is at his wry wisecracking best in this riotous comedy about a weatherman caught in a personal time warp on the worst day of his life!"

A Christmas Snow (5 stars)

"Kathleen has carried around the unwanted memory of her father abandoning her and her mother on Christmas Eve. For the past 30 years, she refuses to celebrate Christmas in any fashion. But a snow storm brings her face to face with the hurts of her past.."

"This Christmas, primary school teacher Paul Maddens is being charged with the biggest challenge of his life - mounting the school's musical version of the Nativity.

Competing against the posh local school for the honor of best reviewed show in town, the stakes are raised when Paul idly boasts that his ex-girlfriend Jennifer, a Hollywood Producer, is coming to see his show."

Nativity 2 (4 stars)

"The sparkle and shine of Christmas once again comes to life in this home-grown gem for all the family, starring a host of British favourites, including David Tennant, Marc Wootton, Joanna Page and Pam Ferris."

Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey? (4 stars)

"This Christmas the children of St. Bernadette's primary school face their biggest adventure yet as they enter a Christmas flashmob competition to win a trip to New York!"

The Christmas Lodge (3 stars)

"During a weekend trip to the mountains, Mary finds herself at the now run-down lodge where she spent the holidays with her family growing up.

She becomes determined to restore the building to its former glory. Inspired by her grandfather and guided by her grandmother in heaven, Mary throws herself into the project."

Mixed Nuts (3 stars)

"Steve Martin stars as Phillip who has a suicide hotline as a business, only Christmas is coming up and his life is going to take some drastic changes."

Unlikely Angel (3 stars)

"Ruby Diamond (Dolly Parton), is a brassy & sassy lounge singer. When she meets an untimely demise, she is denied entrance into heaven by Saint Peter (Roddy McDowall).

To earn her wings, she must find a mother for a widowed father and his family, in this endearing movie of hope and love!"

A Royal Winter (3 stars)

"While on a last-minute European holiday, a young woman finds herself in the middle of a real-life fairy tale when a chance meeting with a handsome local leads to something more."

Home For Christmas (3 stars)

"Beth Prince has always loved fairytales and now she feels like she's finally on the verge of her own happily ever after; a dream job in a charming independent cinema by the seaside and a gorgeous boyfriend. There's just one problem - no man has ever told her they love her..."

The Christmas Dragon (3 stars)

"A group of orphans travel to the North in search of Father Christmas and try to help save Christmas with the help of a young dragon, a mysterious warrior and a beautiful elf."

Christmas in Love (3 stars)

"Ellie works in her town’s bakery and shows Nick, the new CEO that it’s people and not machines that make the business a success. Struggling with chasing her own dreams, she falls for Nick but feels betrayed when he reveals plans for automation."

"Drew Latham (Affleck) is a successful business executive who is tired of spending Christmas alone and decides to rent a typical All-American family to brighten up the festive season. Making the Valco family an offer they can't refuse, Drew moves in for Christmas..."

Christmas Time (2 stars)

"Two estranged brothers try to reconnect at Christmas but there's something that one of them can't get past...the other think's he's a time traveller."

"Three best friends set out to find the Nutcracker Ball - the Holy Grail of Christmas parties - and enter a night of debauchery and hilarity."

Grown for Christmas (2 stars)

"After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, Allie reluctantly accepts a temp gig as the governess to a young princess who is part of a powerful family in Europe that lives in an actual castle..."

The 12 Dogs of Christmas (2 stars)

"A widowed and out of work father reluctantly sends his daughter to stay with her aunt in a town that has outlawed dogs. On her way to school one day she finds a puppy and decides to keep it, despite the dog catcher close on her tail. She now has to get to the bottom of what is happening to all the dogs and at the same time charm the mayor with the most memorable Christmas pageant ever."

"Christmas with the Coopers follows the Cooper clan as four generations of extended family come together for their annual Christmas Eve celebration."

More Christmas titles on Amazon Prime UK 2019

Scrooge (2 stars)

Holiday Breakup (2 stars)

A Christmas Melody (2 stars)

Return to Christmas Creek (2 stars)

Operation Christmas List (2 stars)

Santa & Me (2 stars)

