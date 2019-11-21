Everton striker Moise Kean praised by Roma legend Luigi Di Biagio amid transfer rumours

Everton brought the 19-year-old to Goodison Park this summer but he is yet to get off the mark for the Toffees and has been linked with a return to Italy.

Everton striker Moise Kean continues to be linked with a return to Serie A and Roma legend Luigi Di Biagio has become the latest name to urge the Giallorossi to move for the Goodison Park man (Corriere dello Sport).

Kean joined Everton in early August from Juventus, joining Marco Silva's side for an initial fee of £25.1million that could rise to £27.5million, according to BBC Sport, and his arrival was met with much fanfare given his talent and potential.

The 19-year-old is, however, yet to get off the mark for the Toffees, and he missed the win at Southampton after being dropped for being late to a team meeting, culminating in the rumour mill going into overdrive regarding his future at Goodison Park.

Kean put in a superb display for Italy's Under-21s against their Armenian counterparts on Tuesday, scoring a brace in a 6-0 win, which went a long way to answering his critics ahead of his return to Everton after the international break.

After the game, when asked about his future - he has been linked with both Roma and AC Milan recently - the Toffees man is quoted by RAI Sport as saying: "Going back to Italy in January? I don’t know, I just think about playing and giving my best on the field."

Di Biagio, who previously managed Italy's U21s, told the Corriere dello Sport: "I would sign Kean even in January if the opportunity was there, for a number of reasons - he's powerful and eager to play his way into the Euros. He's a different kind of forward compared to Dzeko or others, plays little with the team but when he gets the ball he's always dangerous. He's a classic centre-forward but can also play outside-forward.

"In a direct team he is devastating, he could easily get 20 goals a season - he was born in 2000, let's not forget that. Going abroad? It was his decision, I won't get into it, but a youngster like him must focus on playing and having space first of all."