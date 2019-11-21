'Boss attitude': Everton fans react on Twitter to Anthony Gordon comments

Everton fans are hoping the Goodison Park prodigy will be drafted into the Toffees squad - or even starting XI - by Marco Silva.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to praise Goodison Park academy ace Anthony Gordon for his comments regarding his progress through the Toffees ranks (Everton website).

The 18-year-old, widely regarded as one of the Goodison Park academy's best prospects, has been sensational for David Unsworth's side over the past few seasons, and calls for Silva to select him have been growing louder by the week.

Gordon, capped for England at Under-18s level, became the sixth youngest player to feature for Everton's first team when - aged 16 years 286 days - he came on as a substitute in the Toffees' 3-0 Europa League group stage win over Apollon Limassol in December 2017 (official Toffees website).

To date, that remains his only senior appearance for the Toffees, but Gordon was included in Marco Silva’s squad for the Toffees trip to Southampton a fortnight ago and continued to impress while on international duty with England’s Under-19s this month.

Nonetheless, Gordon is not getting ahead of himself, telling the Everton website: “I still don’t think that (I've made it). I just try to enjoy myself and get better every day. You never sit down and think, ‘I have a chance’. That is for other people to say.

“I am just trying to keep getting better and progressing. I haven’t played one game competitively for the first team [bar those two minutes in Cyprus]. To be around it shows I am progressing well. But I am not there yet. I am not starting for the first team and I still have so much to do.”

Everton's social media channel applauded his attitude and described his comments as "brilliant stuff", while plenty of Toffees fans also liked what he said:

Everton are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they host Norwich at Goodison Park in a 3pm kickoff.