Don Goodman hails West Brom ace Romaine Sawyers, says he could have kept Darren Moore in Baggies job

West Bromwich Albion have been flying this season with the Baggies boyhood fan back at The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers has been praised by Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, going as far as saying Darren Moore would probably still be manager at The Hawthorns were the Baggies boyhood fan's services available to him.

The 28-year-old returned to the club where he came through the ranks in July, signing a three-year contract after being bought from Brentford - where he was captain - for an undisclosed fee reported to be £2.9 million (Express & Star).

Sawyers initially left West Brom in 2013 without having made a single first-team appearance but since his return he has been essential for Slaven Bilic’s side, forging a superb midfield partnership with Jake Livermore en route to top spot in the table.

Moore, who initially took the reins on a caretaker basis with the Baggies struggling in the Premier League, did well despite relegation - which was pretty much a foregone conclusion by the time he took over - and had the Baggies challenging for promotion in 2018-19.

However, due to a bad run of home games in the latter stages of the campaign, Moore was sacked in March (BBC Sport), a decision which proved very controversial amongst some fans and pundits.

“He is exactly what they needed,” Goodman told Sky Sports. “I would probably imagine that come the end of the season we will probably be talking about Sawyers as the bargain of the transfer window. Three million is an absolute steal. I would go as far as to stay that if Darren Moore had Romaine Sawyers he would probably still be in the job because he is that link, that midfielder that receives the ball, looks after the ball.

"When they were trying to play out from the back last season and making all those mistakes that were leading to goals, you don’t see that happening this season with Romaine Sawyers in the team, he is always available and seems to want the ball. It’s looking good at the moment for West Bromwich Albion.”