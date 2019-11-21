Quick links

Ugurcan Cakir comments after £18m Liverpool links

Premier League powerhouses Liverpool want to sign Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir - at least, that is according to his agent.

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurucan Cakir has admitted that being linked with an £18 million move to Liverpool has done his self-confidence a world of good, while speaking to TRT Spor.

The Premier League leaders are not exactly short of options between the sticks with Alisson Becker, Adrian San Miguel and Caoimhin Kelleher impressing this season, while young Pole Kamil Grabara has really caught the eye on loan at Huddersfield Town.

But links between Liverpool and Cakir are not going anywhere. The 23-year-old’s agent, Engin Kirkpinar, told Turkish Football on Wednesday that the Champions of Europe are one of four English clubs keen to sign the highly-rated shot-stopper, who is valued at around £18 million by his current employers.

 

Cakir himself was at pains to point out that he is fully focused on Trabzonspor after helping Turkey qualify for Euro 2020, but he did admit that being linked with a club of Liverpool’s stature is a source of pride.

"I can say my self-confidence increases,” Cakir said.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu told Sporx earlier today that Liverpool have not yet made an offer for his prize asset, adding that Cakir only signed a new five-year contract two months ago.

Don’t expect the Super Lig outfit to let one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers leave on the cheap any time soon.

