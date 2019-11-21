Report: Watford want to sign £9m Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona

Jean-Clair Todibo has started just one La Liga game this season for Ernesto Valverde's Barca, with a move to the Premier League or Bundesliga on the cards.

Watford are interested in signing seldom-seen Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Sport, with the La Liga champions hoping to raise around £9 million for the young Frenchman.

The 19-year-old only moved to Catalonia in January from Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse, but it seems increasingly likely that his time at one of Europe’s biggest clubs will be over within 12 short months.

Todibo has started just one La Liga game under Ernesto Valverde this season with Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, youngster Ronald Araujo and even the perma-crocked Samuel Umtiti all ahead of him in the pecking order.

According to Sport, Valverde has now given Todibo his ‘blessing’ ahead of an expected January departure with the teenager understanding that he needs to leave the Camp Nou if he wants to get his career back on track.

Watford, who have won just one Premier League game this season and would benefit from at least one addition at centre-half in January, are interested though Bayer Leverkusen appears the most likely destination right now for the France U20 international.

The report adds that Barca want to include a buy-black clause in Todibo’s contract which would allow them to re-sign the youngster should he impress at Vicarage Road or the Bay Arena.