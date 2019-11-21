Report suggests Mourinho could break Tottenham's transfer-record for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala very nearly swapped Serie A champions Juventus for Premier League strugglers Spurs over the summer.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala could still end up at Tottenham Hotspur after all with Jose Mourinho interested in resurrecting a deal for the Argentina international in 2020, according to the Mirror (21 November, page 63).

Spurs signed Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovanni Lo Celso during a more than respectable transfer window but their failure to conclude a deal for one of the world’s elite forwards put a bit of a dampener on things before an ill-fated 2019/20 season kicked off in North London.

The Champions League runners-up had agreed personal terms with Dybala and a transfer fee with Juventus, only for those pesky image rights to ruin things at the eleventh hour.

But, according to the Mirror, a deal could still be on the cards with Mourinho, who replaced Pochettino on Wednesday morning, potentially ready to pick up where his predecessor left off.

Dybala endured a difficult 2018/19 season at Juve, struggling to adapt to a new, deeper role to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo, but he’s showing signs of getting back to his illustrious best under Maurizio Sarri.

The 26-year-old’s late winner against AC Milan before the international break was his fifth of the season.

According to Marca, Juventus would demand around £85 million for Dybala, a fee that would obliterate Tottenham’s transfer record. With that in mind, it seems unlikely that the former Palermo talisman will be going anywhere as early as January.