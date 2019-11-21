Report explains Leicester's plans for Nampalys Mendy and Eldin Jakupovic

Mendy and Jakupovic have played a combined one minute of Premier League football for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City this season.

Nampalys Mendy is unlikely to be offered a new contract at Leicester City while seldom-seen goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is also set to leave the King Power Stadium with his contract running down, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Both Mendy and Jakupovic signed for the Foxes in the summer of 2017, the former arriving from Nice for £10 million while the latter cost £2.25 million when he joined from relegated Hull City.

Mendy was supposed to fill the void created by N’Golo Kante at Leicester but, after struggling to adapt to the high-paced nature of English football, the 27-year-old himself was replaced by Wilfried Ndidi just six months later.

Now, with Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, Youri Tielemans and co all ahead of him in the pecking order, the Frenchman has played just one minute of Premier League football all season long.

“Unfortunately for Papy, I play with one defensive midfield player and two attacking players,” manager Brendan Rodgers told the Mercury in October.

“Young Hamza has been great, as has Wilf, who has been in great form. You don’t need another one.”

Interestingly, Rodgers described Mendy as 'outstanding' when he first took over at the King Power in the spring.

Mendy is set to become a free agent next summer and the report claims that it is ‘almost certain’ that he will not be offered a new contract with Leicester seemingly willing to take a substantial loss on a player who never really lived up to his price-tag.

Jakupovic, meanwhile, has played just two league games for the Foxes with Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward established as Rodgers’ first-choice goalkeepers.