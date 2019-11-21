Report: Mourinho wants 'new Pogba' Boubakary Soumare at Tottenham Hotspur

Soumare is one of Ligue 1's best midfielders and he could be about to become Mourinho's first signing since his return to the Premier League with Spurs.

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has taken two of Lille’s coaches and he wants their sporting director, too. But that’s not all. According to Jeunes Footeaux, midfielder Boubakary Soumare could also be on his way to North London.

Lille finished second in Ligue 1 last season, a minor miracle considering they narrowly avoided relegation the year before. And, as is typical in the modern game, their playing squad and backroom staff have since been picked clean by greedy vultures.

The likes of Nicolas Pepe, Thiago Mendes and Rafael Leao left over the summer and, on Wednesday, assistant coach Joao Sacremento and goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos both departed to form part of Mourinho’s new-look backroom staff at Spurs.

And, according to reports in France, Soumare could also swap the Stade Pierre Mauroy for the Champions League runners-up.

At just 20 years of age, the 6ft 2ins enforcer is already one of the first names on Lille’s team-sheet with his excellent passing range and ball-winning ability catching the eye. Soumare averages 1.8 interceptions per game in Ligue 1 while completing almost 90 per cent of his passes.

He even outshone Joginho during Lille's recent Champions League clash with Chelsea and has been labelled 'the new Paul Pogba'. Fortunately for Mourinho, this is more a reflection of Soumare's technical ability, rather than any perceived tactical indiscipline.

The one-time PSG youngster won’t come cheap, however, with RMC Sport claiming that was valued at around £36 million when turning down a move to Spurs’ Premier League rivals Wolves over the summer.

But should Mourinho reunite with his close friend Luis Campos, the esteemed talentspotter who dragged Lille up the table after inspiring Monaco to the Ligue 1 title, a deal for Soumare will be far more straightforward.

ESPN reports that Campos could be about to follow Mourinho to Tottenham.