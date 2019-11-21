Report: Everton expect Kieran Phillips to leave with Sheffield United waiting

Kieran Phillips has barely featured in Premier League 2 for Everton this season with a move to Premier League rivals Sheffield United on the cards.

Kieran Phillips has no future at Goodison Park, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that Everton are expecting the Sheffield United trialist to sign for a new club during the upcoming January transfer window.

The teenage striker only signed his first professional contract in June after netting 12 goals in 11 games for The Toffees’ U18 side last season, but he has struggled to make the step up to U23 level in recent months.

As a result, it seems that Phillips will have to bid farewell to the Merseyside giants if he is to continue to his progression – though Sheffield United obviously feel that the 19-year-old has a lot to offer.

Phillips joined the Blades on trial recently and scored in a 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Monday. The forward’s identity was supposed to be kept secret, appearing on the team-sheet under the guise of an unknown ‘trialist’, but Bolton rather blew his cover when they identified him on their official Twitter feed.

It’s no secret now, then, that Sheffield United are interested in offering Phillips a fresh start in the Steel City.

And, according to The Echo, a deal could be agreed in January should Phillips impress at Bramall Lane, with Everton expecting the youngster to sign terms with a new club when the winter rolls around.