Report: City hero Edin Dzeko could return to Manchester with United

Is Roma's Serie A talisman Edin Dzeko heading back to the Premier League with Manchester United in January.

Former Manchester City hero Edin Dzeko could be set for a shock return to the North West of England, according to ESPN – with none other than bitter rivals United.

The Bosnian international might never have established himself as a bona fide City legend like former teammates Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure but he played a hugely important part in establishing the current Premier League champions as a force in English football.

Dzeko scored 72 goals in four-and-a-half seasons at the Etihad Stadium and one of those came in the dying seconds of that final day clash against Queens Park Rangers. Without Dzeko’s 92nd minute equaliser, Aguero’s legendary effort just seconds later simply wouldn’t have existed.

So the prospect of the now-33-year-old target man wearing the famous red shirt of their cross-town neighbours won’t sit comfortably with City fans.

According to ESPN, Manchester United have made Dzeko their veteran Serie A striker of choice ahead of the January transfer window with Mario Mandzukic out of favour at Juventus.

Dzeko has scored six goals for Roma this season and, in addition to having regular minutes under his belt unlike the battle-scarred Croatian, he is proven in the Premier League too, winning the competition under both Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini.