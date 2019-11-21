Report: Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United want Nico Gaitan

Nico Gaitan could finally be on his way to the Premier League with Dean Smith, Chris Wilder and Manuel Pellegrini keen on the Chicago Fire winger.

Nico Gaitan could finally be on his way to the Premier League in January with Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United all queuing up to sign the former Argentina international on a free transfer, according to the Guardian.

At the age of 31, you might have thought that a chance to play in England’s top flight had passed the winger by. But a player who was perennially linked with the likes of Manchester United during his formative years at Benfica still has a number of admirers on English shores.

The Guardian reports that Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United are all watching closely with Gaitan’s contract due to expire at the end of 2019.

The veteran wideman has been in superb form across the Atlantic for Chicago Fire, producing 11 goals in 27 MLS games to show that there’s life in the old dog yet.

Gaitan has an option to extend his contract in the US for another 12 months, the report adds, but the one-time Boca Juniors wonderkid has his heart set on a return to Europe, having spent the last two years in China and America since his disappointing spell at Atletico Madrid came to an end.

It remains to be seen whether, in the autumn of his career, he can still make an impact in the Premier League.