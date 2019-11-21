Peterborough director has warning about Sunderland-linked Marcus Maddison

Marcus Maddison is apparently desperate to play for Sunderland but will he swap Peterborough United for their League One rivals?

Peterborough United director Barry Fry has warned Sunderland that Marcus Maddison will not be sold in January even for a bid as high as £2 million, while speaking to Peterborough Today.

As we hurtle towards the midway point of the 2019/20 campaign, there has been arguably no more influential player in the third tier than Peterborough’s enigmatic number 11.

A set-piece specialist with a wand of a left-foot and an eye for the spectacular, the Durham-born play-maker has produced ten goals and six assists so far for Darren Ferguson’s free-flowing outfit, forming a thrilling front three with Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa.

Maddison has been linked with a return to the North East for as long as memory will allow, with Sunderland still apparently interested in a one-time Newcastle United prospect.

The Chronicle reports that the Black Cats could make a move for Maddison in January with the forward apparently ‘desperate’ to pull on the red and white stripes at some point in his career.

It is no secret that Maddison has a £2.5 million release-clause in his contract but Peterborough will not sell their star man for a penny less than that.

“If a club meets his transfer clause we can’t stop him leaving, but we will reject any other bid, even one as big as £2 million,” said the motor-mouthed Fry.

Maddison is due to become a free agent at the end of this season, however, and Sunderland’s head of football operations Richard Hill told the Roker Report that the former Premier League stalwarts could wait until he is available for absolutely nothing before they make their move.

But considering how much Phil Parkinson’s side have toiled in front of goal in recent weeks, failing to produce a shot on target during 120 minutes away at Gillingham in the FA Cup, a player like Maddison could be absolutely priceless.