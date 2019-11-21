Oxford United manager claims Sunderland wanted 'phenomenal' Alex Gorrin

Alex Gorrin has shone for League One Oxford United while Phil Parkinson's Sunderland continue to struggle.

Sunderland were interested in signing Alex Gorrin before the ‘phenomenal’ midfielder joined League One rivals Oxford United instead in the summer, manager Karl Robinson has told the Oxford Mail.

While The Black Cats are labouring under Phil Parkinson and drifting ever further away from the play-off places, The U’s are flying up the table amidst a flurry of goals.

Former Liverpool youngster Cameron Brannagan and the electric Tariqe Fosu have hogged the headlines and understandably so but Gorrin’s role should not be understated.

The Spaniard has featured in 15 League One games for Oxford this season, providing two assists, since moving to the Kassam Stadium on a free transfer from Motherwell. And, in Robinson’s own words, Gorrin continues to fly somewhat under the radar.

Not that he’s too disappointed about that, having beaten Sunderland to one of the division’s most understated performers.

“We only had some small competition from Sunderland, but other than that it was quite an easy one to get done. We’re very thankful he’s here,” said the former MK Dons and Charlton Athletic coach.

“The one person that gels most of our good play together is Alex Gorrin. He is a phenomenal signing for this club.”

“He’s the hardest-working man I’ve coached and he’s so desperate to do well.”

If there’s one area where Sunderland are fairly well covered, however, its in central midfield. The likes of Max Power, George Dobson, Grant Leadbitter and Dylan McGeouch are all fighting for a place in Parkinson’s starting XI, although the manager could do with a player in Gorrin’s form right now.