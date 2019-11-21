Quick links

Oxford United manager claims Sunderland wanted 'phenomenal' Alex Gorrin

Danny Owen
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson looks on during the Leasing.com Trophy Northern Group A match between Scunthorpe and Sunderland at Glanford Park on November 12, 2019 in Scunthorpe,...
Alex Gorrin has shone for League One Oxford United while Phil Parkinson's Sunderland continue to struggle.

Alex Rodriguez Gorrin of Oxford United at full time of the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Oxford United at Sincil Bank Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Lincoln, England.

Sunderland were interested in signing Alex Gorrin before the ‘phenomenal’ midfielder joined League One rivals Oxford United instead in the summer, manager Karl Robinson has told the Oxford Mail.

While The Black Cats are labouring under Phil Parkinson and drifting ever further away from the play-off places, The U’s are flying up the table amidst a flurry of goals.

Former Liverpool youngster Cameron Brannagan and the electric Tariqe Fosu have hogged the headlines and understandably so but Gorrin’s role should not be understated.

 

The Spaniard has featured in 15 League One games for Oxford this season, providing two assists, since moving to the Kassam Stadium on a free transfer from Motherwell. And, in Robinson’s own words, Gorrin continues to fly somewhat under the radar.

Not that he’s too disappointed about that, having beaten Sunderland to one of the division’s most understated performers.

“We only had some small competition from Sunderland, but other than that it was quite an easy one to get done. We’re very thankful he’s here,” said the former MK Dons and Charlton Athletic coach.

Alex Gorrin of Oxford United is challenged by Luke O'Nien of Sunderland AFC during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Oxford United and Sunderland AFC at Kassam Stadium on October...

“The one person that gels most of our good play together is Alex Gorrin. He is a phenomenal signing for this club.”

“He’s the hardest-working man I’ve coached and he’s so desperate to do well.”

If there’s one area where Sunderland are fairly well covered, however, its in central midfield. The likes of Max Power, George Dobson, Grant Leadbitter and Dylan McGeouch are all fighting for a place in Parkinson’s starting XI, although the manager could do with a player in Gorrin’s form right now.

Alex Gorrin and Matty Taylor of Oxford United celebrate victory after the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Oxford United and Sunderland AFC at Kassam Stadium on October 29, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

