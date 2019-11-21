Quick links

Le Mans president reacts to Celtic and Newcastle's Stephane Diarra interest

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon is seen during the UEFA Champions League, third qualifying round, second leg match between Celtic and CFR Cluj at Celtic Park on August 13, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Premier League duo Newcastle United and Leicester City are reportedly battling Scottish champions Celtic to sign French winger Stephane Diarra.

Le Mans' French forward Stephane Diarra (L) fights for the ball with Nice's French defender Malang Sarr during the French Ligue Cup round of 32 football match between Le Mans FC and OGC...

Le Mans president Thierry Gomez has admitted that he is proud to see clubs like Celtic, Newcastle United and Leicester City taking an interest in highly-rated winger Stephane Diarra, speaking to Ouest France.

L’Equipe broke the news on Tuesday that a jet-heeled 20-year-old is turning heads across the channel.

Premier League duo Newcastle and Leicester have been sending scouts to the French second tier to watch Diarra rip full-backs to shreds while Scottish champions Celtic have apparently kept a keen eye on the fresh-faced Frenchman for a number of years already.

 

With Le Mans hoping to avoid relegation from Ligue 2 this season, Les Mucistes would obviously rather avoid losing one of their most impressive performers in January. But president Gomez is still seeing the positives as speculation swirls.

“We will have to get used to the rumours,” he said. “After that, I'm not unhappy that some of our players are of interest to clubs. This is proof that we are doing well.”

His definition of ‘doing well’ is obviously quite a broad one.

Le Mans' French midfielder Gussouma Fofana (L) and French forward Stephane Diarra (R) celebrate aftre winning the French Ligue Cup round of 32 football match between Le Mans FC and OGC...

Diarra has been one of the few positives in a difficult season for Le Mans, producing three goals and two assists from his favoured role on the right-hand side of midfield.

A move to Celtic would perhaps represent a sensible stepping stone for Diarra, considering how quickly the fellow Frenchmen Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele progressed in Glasgow.

Dublin , Ireland - 7 July 2018; Moussa Dembele of Glasgow Celtic celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with team mate Odsonne Edouard during the friendly match between Shamrock...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

