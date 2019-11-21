Quick links

Christian Atsu suggests Allan Saint-Maximin has been in trouble with Bruce

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint Maximin is making an impact.

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has told the club's official YouTube channel that fellow wide man Allan Saint-Maximin has been in trouble for being late.

Newcastle lost Ayoze Perez to Leicester City over the summer, and chose to splash the cash on Nice talent Saint-Maximin to replace him.

After an injury-hit start to his Newcastle career, Saint-Maximin has started to really show his talent, particularly excelling against West Ham United as Pablo Zabaleta couldn't handle his pace.

 

The Frenchman picked up an assist against Bournemouth before the international break, and is now a fixture of Steve Bruce's side.

It hasn't all been perfect for him though. He's still without a goal for Newcastle having squandered a number of chances, and it seems he's having some timekeeping issues too.

Teammate Atsu has claimed that Saint-Maximin picks up the most fines in the squad, because he's been late to training and team meetings, meaning Bruce has been fining him.

Atsu did add that Saint-Maximin is a 'great lad', and is now getting better with those kind of disciplinary matters, so he hopefully won't be a headache to Bruce moving forward.

“Allan,” said Atsu. “He’s late in training and also in meetings sometimes he comes late. But he’s a great lad. It was his first time with us but now he’s getting better,” he added.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

