Charlie Nicholas unsure whether Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy partnership will work

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy brought Jose Mourinho to Spurs this week.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has given his verdict on whether Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and new manager Jose Mourinho can work together (Sky Sports News).

Spurs have dominated the football headlines this week after sacking long-serving head coach Mauricio Pochettino and appointing the Portuguese to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hotseat.

There were less than 12 hours between Pochettino's departure on Tuesday evening and Mourinho's appointment early on Wednesday morning, taking some people by surprise.

Mourinho's pedigree has also been questions, with some wondering whether he still has the pedigree which saw him burst onto the scene in the 2000s and take the reins at some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Nicholas says he is "amazed" at how quickly it unfolded and admits he is unsure whether Mourinho still is the "serial winner" of yesteryear given how the game is adapting, before touching on the partnership between Mourinho and Levy.

"I am amazed, to be honest," Nicholas told Sky Sports News. "The background of it suggests that they were speaking to Jose Mourinho behind the scenes. Mourinho is a serial winner but he might not be any more - the game is adapting. I am surprised on the timing of it and how quickly it has happened.

"I don't know if Mourinho and Daniel Levy is a partnership which will get the job done. He likes to spend, and if the players aren't doing what is asked of them then the relationship can become quite strained. Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen have six weeks before they could strike a deal to get out of Tottenham and he may get some money in for them in January but he will want to adapt it to his style.

"The only reason I can see the push for Mourinho is his winning mentality, which will get some sort of trophy over the line. Mourinho is a short-term fix - he doesn't do more than three seasons."

Tottenham are in Premier League action on Saturday when they head to West Ham.