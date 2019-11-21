Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi comments on facing Rangers

Celtic and Rangers are due to meet at the end of next month in the League Cup final.

Celtic summer signing Mohamed Elyounoussi has told the Scotsman that he cannot wait to play against Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers are due to meet in the League Cup final on the 29th December, and it will be Elyounoussi’s first taste of the Old-Firm derby if he plays.

The Southampton loanee has not been able to feature against Rangers yet.

But Elyounoussi says that he has heard the atmosphere during the games, and he cannot wait to take to the pitch for Celtic against their main rivals.

“The League Cup Final is a chance to win some silverware early in the season and I can’t wait for this game," the impressive Celtic loanee said.

“I watched the first Old Firm game of the season and the atmosphere was amazing.

“It’s something I really want to experience so I’m really looking forward to this game.”

Elyounoussi has really grown into his role at Celtic now, with the Norwegian impressing for Neil Lennon’s side.

If he stays fit it seems highly likely that he will start the League Cup final and get his wish to play against Rangers.

Celtic have won the last three League Cup titles, and Elyounoussi will be looking to help side make it four in a row next month.