Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic linked Strahinja Pavlovic reportedly undergoes medical ahead of £11.2m Monaco move

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pavlovic admitted to being 'flattered' by Celtic's alleged interest.

Strahinja Pavlovic of Partizan in action during the Serbian Cup Final match between FK Crvena Zvezda and FK Partizan at stadium Rajko Mitic on May 23, 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Celtic-linked centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic has undergone a medical with Monaco, according to Sportski žurnal.

The Serbian newspaper claims Monaco will pay €10 million (around £8.6m) for Pavlovic, and a potential €3m more (around £2.6m) in bonuses.

But it stresses that an agreement for the 18-year-old - who admitted to being 'flattered' by Celtic's alleged interest - has 'not yet been made into paper paraphernalia', and urges Monaco to 'hurry'.

 

The Ligue 1 side are said to have agreed to loan Pavlovic back to his current club, Partizan Belgrade, until June 2020.

Celtic have added Hatem Abd Elhamed in Pavlovic's position since reports emerged crediting them with an interest in the Serbia Under-21 international.

Hatem Abd Elhamed of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Stade Rennais and Celtic FC (Glasgow) at Roazhon Park on September 19, 2019 in Rennes, France.

And with Krifstoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Jozo Simunovic and Jack Hendry as competition, the need for another centre-back is not now as pressing.

Partizan are reported to have wanted at least €6m (around £5.5m) to part with Pavlovic in the previous transfer window.

