Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster refutes suggestion of January recall to Southampton

The Celtic man will be staying until the end of the current campaign.

Celtic loan goalkeeper Fraser Forster has quelled any worries that he'll be heading back to Southampton during the January transfer window, The Scottish Sun report.

Forster has enjoyed a stellar start to the season at Celtic Park, firmly slotting himself in as Neil Lennon's number one choice between the sticks.

It had be suggested by some Scottish reporters back in August, such as STV's Raman Bhardwaj, that the Saints had inserted a recall option into his season-long loan deal.

However, the 31-year-old has moved to reassure fans that he'll be around come the end of the season in May.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "I don't think there's a recall (option), so I think I'm here for the season from my side of things.

"I'm happy here and glad to be back here playing. I just want to do as well as I can so I think I'll be here for the season.

"It's brilliant. When I had the opportunity to come back up I was glad that it was going to be for the season."

A crucial as ever

Before Forster's initial exit from Celtic years ago, he had established himself as an elite level goalkeeper capable of frustrating some of the best sides in the world, most notably Barcelona in the Champions League.

He may not have had the opportunity to play at that level after returning on loan this season, but in the recent double-header against Lazio he demonstrated he's as crucial as ever to the Hoops' European hopes.

Having him for the knockout stages, which start next February, is vital for Lennon and Celtic.

In total this season he's conceded just ten goals in 15 matches, helping keep seven clean sheets. If he can maintain that kind of consistency over the course of this entire season, Celtic will be very close to replicating the trophy success they've enjoyed in recent years.