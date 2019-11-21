Celtic fans react as Mohamed Elyounoussi wins Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award for October

Many Celtic fans want the Hoops hierarchy to bring the exciting winger to Parkhead permanently.

A number of Celtic fans have been commenting on Twitter following the news that Parkhead winger Mohamed Elyounoussi has been named the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for October (official Celtic website).

The 25-year-old joined the Hoops on loan from Southampton on a season-long deal in the summer transfer window and has been in impressive form for Neil Lennon and co as they bid to add to their recent trophy haul.

Subscribe

Elyounoussi scored his first goal Celtic in the 2-0 home win over CFR Cluj in the Europa League, and he followed that up with four Premiership goals during the month.

The Norway international bagged a brace in the 6-0 victory over Ross County at Celtic Park, while he was also on target in the 4-0 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie and the 2-0 win over St Mirren at Parkhead.

Elyounoussi continued his good form into November with a brace in the League Cup semi-final win over Hibernian at Hampden, and helped the Hoops record a historic victory against Lazio on their own patch which put them into the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Here is what some Celtic fans have been saying on social media:

Well deserved. Just hope he's back fit for the semi. — NicNtcham (@rebeltreble8) 20 November 2019

Really impressed by him. Hopefully when can get him permanently. — Sam Oneill (@hollicomsam) 20 November 2019

He loves Celtic and happy to be here. Buy him! No excuses — LouMun 67 ⚽️ (@lfmunro) 20 November 2019

Give him a contract as a reward — Ryan (@ElyounoussiCSC) 20 November 2019

Sign him then, hard man! — Pump Up N'tcham (@muiry67) 20 November 2019

Sign him xx — Daniel-Bolingoli (@dannybhoy2004) 20 November 2019

Announce he's fit and ready to play again! — Stephen (@srizzil01) 20 November 2019

Want to buy him then Celtic? — meganwandrum (@megz0wandrum) 20 November 2019

Send Southampton the cheque now. Easy really — Robert O'Brien (@obrien198842) 20 November 2019

“It’s a good achievement but as everyone knows, football’s a team sport so I have to thank my teammates," he told the Celtic website. “I came up here to Celtic to create chances, score goals and help win games for the team and with the manager’s trust in me, I think I’ve done that.

“The quality of the training here is very good, and the competition between the players in great. We’ve got a really good squad and that’s shown in terms of where we are at the moment – we’re top of the league, both in Scotland and also in the Europa League – and my teammates are making me a better player, which is why I’ve won this award.”