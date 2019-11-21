Quick links

Celtic fans react as Mohamed Elyounoussi wins Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award for October

Giuseppe Labellarte
Celtic's Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi shoots to score their second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Cluj at Celtic Park stadium in...
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many Celtic fans want the Hoops hierarchy to bring the exciting winger to Parkhead permanently.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

A number of Celtic fans have been commenting on Twitter following the news that Parkhead winger Mohamed Elyounoussi has been named the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for October (official Celtic website).

The 25-year-old joined the Hoops on loan from Southampton on a season-long deal in the summer transfer window and has been in impressive form for Neil Lennon and co as they bid to add to their recent trophy haul.

Elyounoussi scored his first goal Celtic in the 2-0 home win over CFR Cluj in the Europa League, and he followed that up with four Premiership goals during the month.

 

The Norway international bagged a brace in the 6-0 victory over Ross County at Celtic Park, while he was also on target in the 4-0 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie and the 2-0 win over St Mirren at Parkhead.

Elyounoussi continued his good form into November with a brace in the League Cup semi-final win over Hibernian at Hampden, and helped the Hoops record a historic victory against Lazio on their own patch which put them into the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Here is what some Celtic fans have been saying on social media:

“It’s a good achievement but as everyone knows, football’s a team sport so I have to thank my teammates," he told the Celtic website. “I came up here to Celtic to create chances, score goals and help win games for the team and with the manager’s trust in me, I think I’ve done that.

“The quality of the training here is very good, and the competition between the players in great. We’ve got a really good squad and that’s shown in terms of where we are at the moment – we’re top of the league, both in Scotland and also in the Europa League – and my teammates are making me a better player, which is why I’ve won this award.”

Celtic's Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Cluj at Celtic Park...

