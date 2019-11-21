Call the Midwife Christmas special 2019: Cast, date and start time!

Call the Midwife is returning to our screens soon!

Despite first hitting our screens back in 2012, BBC One's Call the Midwife remains as popular as ever and fans are no doubt excited by the prospect of a new series and upcoming Christmas special on the horizon.

The series, which is full of brilliant laughs and heart-wrenching moments, has been a firm favourite of viewers for eight whole series now and is the perfect antidote to the cold winter weather.

2019's series of Call the Midwife saw a whole raft of changes befall the show with plenty of new cast members being added and we quickly grew to love them. Which is just as well as we can expect to see most of them appear again in the upcoming Christmas special.

But just what can fans of the long-running drama expect in 2019's Call the Midwife Christmas special?

Call the Midwife's 2019 Christmas special

Call the Midwife's 2019 Christmas special sees Nurse Trixie and co embark on a Scottish winter adventure as a host of our favourite characters take their work to the Outer Hebrides.

Residents of the idyllic Scottish island in question are in desperate need of nurses and midwives and the Mother Mildred-led expedition sees our favourite midwives exposed to the elements in bleak conditions with limited access to water and electricity, basic essentials in their usual Poplar stomping ground.

When to watch

Call the Midwife's Christmas special will be heading our way on Christmas Day, obviously.

However, in 2017 and 2018, Call the Midwife aired at 7:40pm and 7:45pm respectively but in 2019, it is looking highly possible that Call the Midwife could arrive a little earlier at 6:45pm, although this is yet to be 100% confirmed.

More Call the Midwife on the way

Fans of Call the Midwife can rejoice in the knowledge that once the 2019 Christmas special and 2020's series 9 are over and done with, there's plenty more Call the Midwife to come.

The show's creator and lead writer Hedi Thomas has revealed that the show will continue until at least series 11, meaning that Call the Midwife will still be with us until at least 2022.

Series 9 cast

Plenty of our favourite characters are set to return in 2020's ninth series with the cast for the upcoming series including:

Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Jennifer Kirby (Valerie), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Trevor Cooper (Sgt Woolf) and Daniel Laurie (Reggie).

Series 9 of Call the Midwife is heading our way in early 2020, most likely January, just like each series previously.