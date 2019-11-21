Cakir to Liverpool links don't stack up

Liverpool have been linked to goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Liverpool have been linked with a big spend on back-up goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Cakir's agent told Kirkpinar told Turkish-football.com: 'Liverpool are one of four English sides keeping close tabs on Ugurcan."

He added that he is worth a minimum £18 million to Trabzonspor and won't be sold until the summer.

Liverpool do need a new back-up goalkeeper long term, but it seems excessive for the Reds to spend this amount on Cakir.

The Reds paid £66 million to sign Alisson a year ago and he is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world.

A worst case scenario struck at the start of this season when Alisson spent two months out injured, but Liverpool still got by.

The Reds' superb defence helps the goalkeeping position out and they had sufficient cover.

Former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian stepped in and played very well.

At 32, it is possible he could continue in this role for the next three years if he doesn't get restless about a lack of weekly action.

This would give Liverpool no need to spend as much as £18 million plus on Cakir, who himself may not want to be a back up at this stage of his career.

Liverpool are also developing two talented young goalkeepers, Caomihin Kelleher, who has featured and impressive in the Carabao Cup, and Poland youth international Kamil Grabara, who is out on loan.

The Reds are better prepared than they realised for an emergency situation.

They have both short term and long term options, and while £18 million is a fee Liverpool could easily afford, it seems like an excess and neddless spend.